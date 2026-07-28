Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,034,952 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,550,000 after buying an additional 44,887,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,635,780 shares of the company's stock worth $529,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,573 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12,983.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,491,322 shares of the company's stock worth $158,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,262,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $10,599,844.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,327.34. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.64 , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.74 billion exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached $10.5 billion , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Baker Hughes second-quarter results

The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Positive Sentiment: The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Baker Hughes dividend announcement

Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $6.9 billion , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update.

Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update. Negative Sentiment: Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Reuters oil and gas spending outlook

Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts view BKR as fairly valued after its rally. Potential volatility from Middle East tensions, commodity prices and the Chart Industries integration could limit further upside despite strong operating momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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