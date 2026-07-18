Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN is Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 11,089.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,538 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,189 shares during the period. Baldwin Insurance Group comprises about 6.0% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $37,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWIN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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