Balefire LLC Boosts Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

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