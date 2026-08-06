Balefire LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Balefire LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Balefire LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $577.21 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $650.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here