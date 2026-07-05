Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,218 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,573 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.73% of Ball worth $103,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ball Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Ball News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALL

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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