Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 860,583 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,659 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 860,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.01% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $128,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 676,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 661,257 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 397,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 1,379,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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