Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $163.82 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.58% of Five Below worth $163,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $336,254,000 after buying an additional 630,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,884,000.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Five Below Announces Leadership Appointments

Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Five Below analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Positive Sentiment: Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own.

Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders also backed board and governance reforms at the annual meeting, which may help longer-term oversight but is not an immediate operating catalyst.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $191.26 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here