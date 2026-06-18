Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $219.80 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 539.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,555 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 903,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of AMETEK worth $219,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $197,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 487,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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