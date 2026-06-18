Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 9,067.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 568,885 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Motorola Solutions worth $220,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $400.28 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $419.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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