Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147,550 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,301 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 2.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 6.05% of Guidewire Software worth $1,034,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.00.

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More Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The company reported strong fiscal Q4 results on June 4, beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 26.9% year-over-year revenue growth, which remains a fundamental positive for GWRE.

The company reported strong fiscal Q4 results on June 4, beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 26.9% year-over-year revenue growth, which remains a fundamental positive for GWRE. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary points to Guidewire’s buyback program as a possible support for the stock if the recent sell-off continues, and analysts still broadly rate the shares a Moderate Buy.

Some commentary points to Guidewire’s buyback program as a possible support for the stock if the recent sell-off continues, and analysts still broadly rate the shares a Moderate Buy. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 15–16, including CEO Michael Rosenbaum, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, President John Mullen, and CAO David Franklin Peterson, which can be interpreted as a bearish near-term signal for investor sentiment.

Multiple insiders sold shares on June 15–16, including CEO Michael Rosenbaum, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, President John Mullen, and CAO David Franklin Peterson, which can be interpreted as a bearish near-term signal for investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lowered price targets after earnings, including Stifel, RBC, Goldman Sachs, and DA Davidson, suggesting expectations have cooled even though ratings remain constructive.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $308,011.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,536,071.58. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James Winston King sold 999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $118,621.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,295.48. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,757 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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