Bamco Inc. NY Has $82.47 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,994 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.26% of Floor & Decor worth $82,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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