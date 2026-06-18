Bamco Inc. NY Has $83.07 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,285,200 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.66% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $83,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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