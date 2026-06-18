Bamco Inc. NY Has $93.29 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.26% of JFrog worth $93,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 18,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.49 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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