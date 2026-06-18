Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,437 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $92,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $329.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $575.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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