Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 37,742 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $72,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.0%

WST stock opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day moving average is $272.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.80 and a one year high of $336.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $340.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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