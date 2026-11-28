Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,502 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,276 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $930,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $795.00 to $705.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $717.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 8,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.59, for a total value of $6,132,582.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,936,501.71. This trade represents a 55.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mazelsky sold 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.19, for a total transaction of $17,678,196.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,929,431.57. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,428 shares of company stock worth $28,567,934 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $721.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $595.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.61 and a twelve month high of $757.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.25. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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