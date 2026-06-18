Bamco Inc. NY Sells 32,919 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,919 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Equinix worth $111,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,088.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,070.84 and its 200-day moving average is $931.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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