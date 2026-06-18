Bamco Inc. NY Sells 92,844 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,141 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 92,844 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.79% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $62,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $353.32 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.19 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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