Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338,449 shares of the company's stock after selling 989,905 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International comprises 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 18.73% of Choice Hotels International worth $853,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $115.69.

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Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 216.71%. The business had revenue of $458.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Oaksmith sold 3,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $444,013.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,097.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Dragisich sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,086,160. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $822,137. Corporate insiders own 23.87% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International is a hospitality company that primarily franchises lodging properties under a portfolio of hotel brands. Its brands serve a range of travelers and include Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Cambria, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson, Econo Lodge, Sleep Inn, MainStay Suites and WoodSpring Suites. The company's offerings span economy, midscale, upscale and extended-stay accommodations. Choice provides franchisees with services and systems that support reservations, marketing, brand standards and hotel operations.

Further Reading

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