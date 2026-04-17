BancFirst Corporation $BANF Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the bank's stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in BancFirst were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 73.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,512 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,985 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 14.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BancFirst from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $111.67 on Friday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

Further Reading

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