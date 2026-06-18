Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Argus upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here