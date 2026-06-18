Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,513 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,059 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Goldman Sachs (GS) Lands SpaceX IPO Lead As New Listings Come Back Into Focus

Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also appeared in several unrelated political and market-news items, including congressional bill coverage and broader energy-market commentary, but those items are not direct drivers of GS shares.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

GS stock opened at $1,099.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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