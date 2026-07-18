Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,281 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 462,080 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,613 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.1%

BBD stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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