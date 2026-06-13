Banco Santander S.A. Buys 82,013 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,422 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,079,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $400,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,832 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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