Banco Santander S.A. Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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