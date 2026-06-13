Banco Santander S.A. Has $44.45 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $44,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here