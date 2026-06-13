Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 242,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 332.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,821 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Hasbro worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is presently -168.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

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