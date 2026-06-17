Bank Hapoalim BM Has $306.69 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33,329.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 26.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM's holdings in Tesla were worth $306,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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