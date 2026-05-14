Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 441,263 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.39% of Amrize worth $117,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amrize by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amrize by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

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Amrize Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AMRZ opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRZ. Vertical Research raised shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amrize from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Report on Amrize

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,944.16. This trade represents a 12.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,836 shares of company stock worth $4,511,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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