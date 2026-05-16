Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 666,463 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in ARM were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock worth $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,021,428. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,830,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,616,680. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,433 in the last ninety days.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Evercore dropped their target price on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.61.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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