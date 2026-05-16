Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 395.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,223 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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