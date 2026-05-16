Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,732 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,300,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Woodward Trading Down 4.4%

WWD opened at $349.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.03 and a 12 month high of $407.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $372.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. The trade was a 37.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,340,619.20. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $7,405,135 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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