Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,530 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,847 shares of company stock worth $719,555. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $60.76 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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