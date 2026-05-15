Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,616 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in PTC were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PTC by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.23.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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