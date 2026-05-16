Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,513 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Amgen were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.17 and a 200-day moving average of $342.99. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.73 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here