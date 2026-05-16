Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,723 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,763 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154,003 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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