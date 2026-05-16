Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 98,913 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,142 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 98,913 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in DexCom were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of DXCM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $67.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Key Headlines Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,412 shares of company stock worth $278,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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