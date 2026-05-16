Free Trial
→ Hey, it's Jon Najarian. The SpaceX IPO is right around the corner. But I discovered Elon may have something BIGGER planned. Check this out before June 9th... (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 98,913 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
DexCom logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its DexCom stake by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 98,913 shares and leaving it with 37,142 shares worth about $2.49 million.
  • DexCom reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.56 versus $0.47 expected and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 15% year over year.
  • The company highlighted bullish long-term developments, including a 2030 growth plan, a new $1 billion share buyback, and upbeat analyst sentiment with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average price target of $83.22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,142 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 98,913 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in DexCom were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of DXCM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $67.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Key Headlines Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,412 shares of company stock worth $278,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DexCom Right Now?

Before you consider DexCom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DexCom wasn't on the list.

While DexCom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver $309?
Silver $309?
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines