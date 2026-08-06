Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 148,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.16% of Genuine Parts worth $169,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.84 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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