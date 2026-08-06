Bank of America Corp DE Has $169.91 Million Stock Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 304,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Circle Internet Group worth $169,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $204,252,000 after buying an additional 1,276,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,027,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 1,829 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $109,886.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,611,344.80. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,735.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 99,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,960,236.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,433 shares of company stock worth $152,559,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle reported second-quarter revenue and reserve income of approximately $701 million , up about 6.6% year over year. USDC circulation grew 19% to roughly $73.3 billion, while on-chain transaction volume surged 151% to approximately $14.8 trillion, supporting the long-term growth case. Circle's quarterly revenue rises as stablecoin circulation accelerates

Circle reported second-quarter revenue and reserve income of approximately , up about 6.6% year over year. USDC circulation grew 19% to roughly $73.3 billion, while on-chain transaction volume surged 151% to approximately $14.8 trillion, supporting the long-term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted potential new markets for USDC, including artificial-intelligence payment agents and autonomous software. Circle is also preparing the Arc enterprise blockchain, scheduled for a public launch on September 16, with major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Visa, Mastercard and the DTCC involved as validators or partners. Circle Wants AI Payments to Create an Entirely New Stablecoin Market

Management highlighted potential new markets for USDC, including artificial-intelligence payment agents and autonomous software. Circle is also preparing the Arc enterprise blockchain, scheduled for a public launch on September 16, with major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Visa, Mastercard and the DTCC involved as validators or partners. Positive Sentiment: Circle’s national trust bank approval from the OCC, together with its New York trust charter, may strengthen regulatory credibility and make USDC more attractive to banks, asset managers and other institutional users. Circle Granted Trust Charter

Circle’s national trust bank approval from the OCC, together with its New York trust charter, may strengthen regulatory credibility and make USDC more attractive to banks, asset managers and other institutional users. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.18. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.16 but fell short of the broader analyst estimate of $0.26, illustrating why the earnings reaction is mixed. Circle Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Quarterly EPS was $0.18. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.16 but fell short of the broader analyst estimate of $0.26, illustrating why the earnings reaction is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: increased spending on Agent Stack and Arc contributed to margin compression, while weaker reserve yields and higher expenses could limit earnings growth despite strong USDC usage. Circle Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Profitability remains a concern: increased spending on Agent Stack and Arc contributed to margin compression, while weaker reserve yields and higher expenses could limit earnings growth despite strong USDC usage. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst disagreement remain headwinds. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to Equal Weight with a $38 target, while the overall analyst consensus is Hold. Recent insider sales, including a director’s 50,000-share sale, add caution, although the trades were conducted under pre-arranged plans.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.4%

CRCL opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $189.92. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

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About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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