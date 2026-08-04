Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 722,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $265,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $430.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 59.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 96.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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