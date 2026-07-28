Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 238.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,229 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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