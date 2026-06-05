Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 75,049 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $54.06 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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