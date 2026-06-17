Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 878.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 570,916 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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