Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BAC opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $444.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is 25.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 target price on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here