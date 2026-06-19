Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore cut their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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