Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 25.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here