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Bank of Italy Has $173.17 Million Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bank of Italy increased its Ferrovial stake by 20.8% in Q4 to 2,663,198 shares worth $173.17 million, making the stock ~7.5% of the fund's holdings and representing 0.36% of Ferrovial.
  • FER shares were trading around $72.05 (up 2.9%), near a 52-week high of $74.79, with a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26.
  • Ferrovial reported Q results of $0.32 EPS on $3.19 billion revenue; analysts have an average rating of Hold with a $73.12 average price target, amid mixed broker actions (Jefferies downgraded, Morgan Stanley remains overweight).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ferrovial.

Bank of Italy grew its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,198 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 459,192 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial makes up approximately 7.5% of Bank of Italy's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Italy owned 0.36% of Ferrovial worth $173,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of FER stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FER. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.42 to $70.93 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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