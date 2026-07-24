Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 268,271 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Terex worth $55,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,363,000 after purchasing an additional 425,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terex by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 727,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Terex's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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