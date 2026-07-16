Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 615,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Newmont worth $1,324,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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