Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,145 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 446,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of IonQ worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.45 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Report on IonQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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